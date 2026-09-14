/Hanuman Ansh misses Oscar submission deadline; producer Namrata Singh explains why

Hanuman Ansh has not just received widespread praise from the critics, but has also become a surprise box-office success. However, the film will not feature in India's Oscar selection this year as its makers failed to submit it before the deadline.

Why is Hanuman Ansh not in the Oscar race?

As per Producer Namrata Singh, the team missed the submission deadline. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, "We missed the Oscar submission deadline [for consideration as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film] yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people ki aap ne film submit nahin ki. But we didn't know about it. We are busy with too many things. Also, we are a really small team."

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Singh also revealed that the team is making efforts to improve accessibility for viewers with different needs. "First, we have done dubbing for Telugu and then work on the rest of the languages. We are also working on accessibility so that people of different abilities can see the film. The artists and director are on tour. There's hardly anyone in the office."

About Hanuman Ansh

The film is now preparing for its Telugu theatrical release on September 18. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is associated with the Telugu version, which was announced on September 11.

Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh hit theatres on August 7. The spiritual drama is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra and Bhagvandas Patel playing key roles.