/Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Hanuman Ansh sequel? Producer breaks silence

Hanuman Ansh is one of the surprise entries that no one saw coming. As the movie continues to earn massive numbers at the box office, it has also been confirmed that the sequel to the movie is in the works. Amid all this, producer Namrata Singh has also teased the cameo appearance of some of the famous devotees of Maharaj Ji.

Based on the life of the revered saint, Neem Karoli Baba and his ashram, Kainchi Dham. It has been said that the play has changed the life of many people, including Virat Kohli, Julia Roberts, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli may make appearance in Hanuman Ansh sequel

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Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about Hanuman Ansh, Namrata talked about Vishal's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life as she said that the film has been conceived as a trilogy based. However, when asked if any celebrity devotees such as Anushka, Virat and Julia Roberts, who has also spoken about the place, Singh said,“I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier.”

While there is no confirmation yet on whether any of them will actually appear in the film. Speaking about the trilogy, she said the first part of Hanuman Ansh focuses on Neem Karoli Baba's early years, the second part will be set in Kainchi, and the third will have an international backdrop.

There are thousands of devotees whose lives he touched in India, and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on it later (in the third part),” she said.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film tells the story of the revered Hindu spiritual guru who was a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman. Born as Lakshman Narayan Sharma in Akbarpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh, into a Brahmin family, he left home at a young age and went on to become a saint who inspired hundreds of people with his teachings.