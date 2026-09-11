/Hanuman Ansh box office miracle: film now eyes Rs 200 Crore club, with 9156% growth

Who would have imagined the roaring success of Hanuman Ansh? Based on the spiritual saint Neem Karoli Baba, the devotional drama continues its outstanding run at the box office.

Released on August 7, the film is now inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark, a magnificent feat for a movie that few had even heard of before its release. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobhit Satyaa, the film tells the story of the revered Hindu spiritual guru who was a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Blending faith with soulful storytelling, the film has struck a deep chord with audiences, turning into a sleeper blockbuster.

Hanuman Ansh: The success story of the movie

Emerging as one of the year's biggest surprise hits, the film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and is now inching towards the Rs 200 crore club. The film, which opened across just 300 screens and collected only Rs 90 lakh in week 1, is now nearing Rs 200 crore, a feat that seemed impossible for any movie.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹192.75Cr (India Gross: ₹192.75Cr, Overseas: ₹0.00Cr) in gross collections and ₹163.13Cr in net collections across 97,082 shows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his post that the film has witnessed a growth of 9156%.

''HANUMAN ANSH' CONTINUES TO REWRITE RECORD BOOKS – 9156% GROWTH IN WEEK 5 – ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER...⭐ Week 1: ₹ 90 lacs⭐ Week 5: ₹ 83.30 cr ⭐ Growth in Week 5 [vis-à-vis Week 1]: 9156% From being a non-starter / non-performer in Weeks 1 and 2 to witnessing a meteoric rise in Weeks 3, 4 and 5 – what a journey #HanumanAnsh has seen. Now, #HanumanAnsh has done the UNTHINKABLE – it has recorded the HIGHEST *Week 5* business ever, surpassing the *Week 5* business of ALL FILMS, including #Dhurandhar and #Dhurandhar2. A true boxoffice phenomenon! ⭐ #HanumanAnsh [Week 5] Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 21 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 10.10 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 8.60 cr. Total: ₹ 153.16 cr.Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice.''

What started with just 300 screens is now playing across 2,500+ screens and continues to be the audience's first choice, giving tough competition to Yash's Toxic, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, and even Mirzapur: The Movie, which is still earning good numbers at the box office.