South Korean drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas, featuring Song Kang and Lee Jun Young, has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered on September 4 on streaming platform Netflix. The makers so far have released four episodes showcasing the process of friendship and the bond of individuals in the world of elite music. But their paths cross at Korea Arts High School, where their contrasting approaches to music immediately put them at odds. But will they surpass all the odds and keep their bond intact, or will it dissolve away for good?

What has happened in Four Hands, Two Sonatas (episodes 1-4)?

In episode one of the South Korean show, it begins in medias res at the finals of the Harmonie International Competition. A young pianist with bloodied fingers plays brilliantly while having flashbacks to a disturbing, violent incident himself and Choi Jeong Yo. The episode then jumps back six months to explain how their relationship turned so dark.

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Then introduces the characters and begins with Kang Pi O, a perfectionist driven by intense discipline, burdened by a pressurised single-parent upbringing, and entirely focused on winning the approval of his grandfather, a world-renowned conductor. While Choi Jeong Yo represents the polar opposite of Pi O's privileged yet rigid environment, Jeong-yo steps back into the elite music world, bringing raw emotional depth rather than just technical precision. While Hong Jae In, a viola major with perfect pitch, is the only one who genuinely supports Pi O and wants him to accompany her rehearsals.

In episode 2, Pi O and Jeong Yo decided to practise a four-hands piano piece together, bringing their intense rivalry closer into a fragile friendship. Pi O works hard on the performance to win approval from his strict grandfather, who tightly controls his life. Pi O helps Jeong Yo, who works through a severe emotional block and stage fright tied to a painful childhood memory involving a crowd.

In the third episode, a sudden problem hits right before Pi O and Jeong Yo are supposed to go on stage. Pi O steps up to make a hurried decision to save the performance. While the fix works, Pi O begins to worry he made a mistake because Jeong Yo's playing proves to be far more brilliant and overshadows him. Behind-the-scenes moments and tense encounters—including on the soccer field—show mounting pressure and unspoken rivalry between the two young musicians. Cracks show in Pi O's attitide as his self-doubt grows alongside his realisation that Jeong Yo might naturally be the better pianist.

In the latest episode, i.e., episode 4, Pi O, realises he has never truly played the piano for pure joy. Spending time with Jeong Yo brings laughter and a fresh perspective, giving Pi O the courage to push back against his manipulative and emotionally cold mother. Pi O's mother attempts to justify her harsh parenting by blaming his grandfather, but her lack of empathy and control freak nature continue to alienate Pi O. Meanwhile, shifting dynamics are teased with Jae In, who finds herself increasingly captivated by Jeong Yo's raw musical style.

Jeong Yo's harsh reality crashes down on him. After confronting creditors, he discovers his father in a heartbreaking state and is forced to plead for mercy on his knees. Seeking to protect Jeong Yo from the dangerous loan sharks, who discover Pi O's wealthy background and see an opportunity to exploit it. Pi secretly steps in. When Jeong Yo wakes up to find Pi O gone, he answers a call on Pi O's phone from the loan shark and frantically rushes out into the night to save him.

What works?

The biggest strength of the show is undoubtedly its two leads, Song Kang and Lee Jun Young. Song Kang's Pi O is restrained, competitive and emotionally guarded, while Lee Jun Young gives Jeong-yo a more instinctive and vulnerable quality. Their contrasting personalities make their scenes together particularly engaging. Their relationship also works because the show doesn't immediately turn their rivalry into friendship. There is resentment, insecurity and competition before genuine trust begins to develop.

In addition, the music of the show is not just for decoration or some background music; it is one of the show's biggest advantages. The four hands in the show's title are a metaphor itself talking about the relationship. Two people with different strengths have to learn how to listen to each other, adjust their rhythm and stop trying to control everything themselves. The drama gives both protagonists personal reasons for behaving the way they do.

What does not work do?

The familiar school trope is probably the least fresh element so far. The idea of a talented student from a difficult background being targeted by privileged classmates is familiar territory in K-dramas. While it serves a purpose in showing Jeong-yo's circumstances and Pi-o's growing loyalty towards him, some of these sequences feel more predictable than the show's music-driven storyline. The show's emotional scenes generally land well, but its multiple story threads can occasionally make the pacing feel slower than necessary.

Final verdict