/Mahhi Vij enters Bigg Boss 20: A look at the actor's television journey, personal life

Salman Khan on Sunday introduced all the contestants of Bigg Boss 20, and Mahhi Vij was the final member to enter the house of the popular reality show. After years of television work and several reality-show appearances, the actor has finally taken one of the most unpredictable challenges on Indian television.

Mahhi Vij approached for Bigg Boss several times

In the show, Salman revealed that she had been approached for Bigg Boss multiple times in the past but chose to stay away from the show. However, this year, she finally decided to accept the offer. Mahhi has been associated with the television industry for several years, and recently returned to fiction with Seher - Hone Ko Hai.

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"I love watching it. Doing this show is like a jeevandan for me. I have been saying no to the show for years now. Every year there would be rumors, but this year, the time was right. This time, I don’t know what made me say yes. I don’t want to think too much and just want to go with the flow," she said, as quoted by SCREEN.

Mahhi Vij's television journey

The 44-year-old actor began her career with modelling before making her way into television. Her acting career started with Akela, followed by a lead role in Kaisi Laagi Lagan on Sahara One.

Mahhi later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and later appeared alongside Jay Bhanushali in Nach Baliye 5. The couple eventually won the dance reality show's fifth season.

She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She was last seen in Seher - Hone Ko Hai, in which she portrayed Kausar Baig that also featured Parth Samthaan.

Why did Mahhi Vij say yes to Bigg Boss 20?

Despite being offered the reality show several times, Mahhi had consistently turned it down. This time, she decided to enter the house without spending too much time planning how she would play the game.

“I don't know what made me say yes. I think I am just going with the flow, and that's about it. I don't want to think too much,” Mahhi told SCREEN. "I am hoping to achieve a lot. Honestly, I am going with the intention of winning. I don't want to be a finalist runner-up in the finale. I want to come back home with the trophy."

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's divorce

Mahhi's Bigg Boss stint comes months after she and actor Jay Bhanushali announced their separation. The couple got married on February 11, 2011, and are parents to three children: biological daughter Tara and foster children Khushi and Rajveer.

In January 2026, Mahhi and Jay announced that they had decided to go their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.