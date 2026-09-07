/Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's bossy side creates tension With Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan

Bigg Boss season 20 premiered on September 6 with Salman Khan returning as the host. With contestants introduced and welcomed to the house, a new tension has already begun brewing. Mahhi Vij may have barely settled into the house, but the actress is already finding herself at the centre of tension. A preview has showcased disagreements between the actress and fellow contestants Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan.

What led to the tiff between Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi, Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan?

At the end of the premiere, a preview of the next episode of Bigg Boss 20 has hinted at an early clash between Mahhi Vij and several housemates. The friction begins when Mahhi asks Aman Gandhi to help with her luggage, leading to a brief disagreement over how the request is made. Later, conversations around marking tea and sharing household responsibilities bring Mahhi into tense exchange with Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan. Several users have shared the clip, sparking a major debate on social media.

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Arishfa appears to take issue with what she perceives as Mahhi's tendency to give instructions to other housemates. She later expresses her discomfort to the others, suggesting that she is getting an unusual feeling from Mahhi's behaviour. Aman is also shown agreeing with the sentiment.

In the premiere, post-introduction of Mahhi Vij, the actress had previously spoken about having a strong personality, and her early interactions suggest that she may not be looking to stay in the background.

All about Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is a model and television actress. She gained recognition after playing the role of Nakusha in the popular TV series Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She also appeared in other renowned shows like Balika Vadhu and Seher-Hone Ko Hai.