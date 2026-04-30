/Love My Job!, carbs, and spring: Most iconic lines from The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is not just a film, it’s a fashion world that we are all obsessed with. Whether it’s the looks, the dialogues, or the characters, everything together has made this film a cult classic that continues to entertain fans even 20 years after its release.

After two decades, the sequel of the movie is back with the fantastic key characters, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, among others.



As the world is set to dive back into the fashionable world again, here we take a look at some of the most iconic lines from the first movie: