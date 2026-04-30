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Love My Job!, carbs, and spring: Most iconic lines from The Devil Wears Prada

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 20:38 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 20:38 IST

After two decades of wait, the Devil Wears Prada is set to hit the theatres, and ahead of the release, let's take a look at the most iconic lines from The Devil Wears Prada. 

Iconic dialogues of Devil Wears Prada
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Iconic dialogues of Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is not just a film, it’s a fashion world that we are all obsessed with. Whether it’s the looks, the dialogues, or the characters, everything together has made this film a cult classic that continues to entertain fans even 20 years after its release.

After two decades, the sequel of the movie is back with the fantastic key characters, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, among others.


As the world is set to dive back into the fashionable world again, here we take a look at some of the most iconic lines from the first movie:

That's All
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That's All

When Miranda says, “That’s all,” it means it’s time to stop, turn, and leave the room. This line from The Devil Wears Prada, delivered by Meryl Streep with her cold expression and no-nonsense attitude, has made it one of the most iconic lines in the movie.

“I love my job. I love my job. I love my job.” – Emily Charlton
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“I love my job. I love my job. I love my job.” – Emily Charlton

In this era of 9-to-5 jobs, when everything feels hard and you just want to quit and walk out, remember how Emily Charlton said, “I love my job. I love my job. I love my job.”

“Everybody Wants This. Everybody Wants To Be Us.”
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“Everybody Wants This. Everybody Wants To Be Us.”

Miranda might be harsh with her words, but what she says often makes sense. In one of the climax scenes, when Andy and Miranda are in Paris, and Miranda, in a rare moment of vulnerability, gives Andy a reality check and says something that proves her worth in an industry where almost everyone is trying and dreaming to take her place.

“Let me know when your whole life goes up in smoke. That means it’s time for a promotion.”
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“Let me know when your whole life goes up in smoke. That means it’s time for a promotion.”

Nigel says this line to Andy when she's going through a lot, including in her personal life as the demands of working at Runway continue to get challenging, suggesting that career success often comes at the expense of one’s personal life.

"You Don't Deserve Them. I Mean, You Eat Carbs, For Christ's Sake!"
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"You Don't Deserve Them. I Mean, You Eat Carbs, For Christ's Sake!"

Emily Charlton is the kind of employee every company wishes it had: dedicated, focused, and deeply passionate. One of her lines that she delivers while lying on the bed perfectly captures that passion, it makes you feel her frustration while still making you laugh, even after she had an accident. In this scene, she is completely heartbroken when Miranda chooses Andy over her for the Paris trip she had been working toward for months.

'Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking'
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'Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking'

Miranda’s this line is a sharp example of her dry and dark sarcasm. She says it during a Runway meeting when an employee suggests that florals are trending for spring, something that is totally unacceptable for her. So instead saying, No, Miranda uses a calm but biting tone to dismiss it.

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