/Unaccustomed Earth first look: Freida Pinto, Siddharth feature in Netflix's new family drama

Netflix has unveiled the first look of Unaccustomed Earth, a groundbreaking new family drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, longing, loss and belonging. Inspired by the internationally beloved Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection of the same name, the series follows multi-generational families living in Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts.

The story of Unaccustomed Earth

The story revolves around Parul Chaudhury, played by Freida Pinto, a wife and mother who once sacrificed her college first love to honour her father's wishes.

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After receiving a life-changing cancer diagnosis, Parul moves her family from India back to Cambridge, Massachusetts, the place where she truly felt at home.

Determined to finally pursue the life she never got to live before it is too late, Parul makes a series of radical choices that upend the lives of those closest to her.

Her decisions also change the fabric of the immigrant community around her, bringing questions of love, loss, identity and belonging to the forefront.

About Unaccustomed Earth

It is adapted by Madhuri Shekar, who also serves as the show's showrunner and writer. Shekar is known for her work on 3 Body Problem and The Nevers. The series is executive produced by Shekar, John Wells, Jhumpa Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow and Celia Costas, while Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce episodes 101 and 102.

The series stars Freida Pinto as Parul, Siddharth as Amit, Indraneil Sengupta as Jai, Parveen Kaur as Nina, Sarayu Blue as Ruma, Justin Bartha as Adam, Adi Roy as Kaushik, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig as Hema and Jayant Kripalani as Pranab.

The additional cast includes Ishita Bansal as Divya, Meera Simham as Swati, Ravi Kapoor as Vishal, Swayam Bhatia as Sudha and Palomi Ghosh as Anjali.