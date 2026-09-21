/IDSFFK 2026: 31 films await screening clearance, Kerala minister asks for Centre’s response

The 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is facing uncertainty regarding the screening of 31 films. The hurdle comes after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting denied granting an exemption from certification requirements. The festival is set to happen in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30.

Kerala Minister reveals no explanation from Centre

According to Kerala Tourism, Culture and Cinema Minister P C Vishnunadh, the Centre has not given an explanation for why the 31 films were not cleared, despite the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy following the required procedure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"They (Centre) had asked for detailed synopses for several of these films, which we sent the next day. Around 31 films have not been granted permission for screening. Neither has the ministry stated reasons for not granting permission nor has it said that it is denying permission. It has only sent us the list of films that have been granted permission," the minister said in the official statement, as quoted by HT.

Vishnunadh has called on the Union ministry to review the decision. “Denying permission to screen films that have gone through such a rigorous selection process amounts to curbing the curatorial freedom of film festivals.

Documentaries and short films are vital art forms that capture diverse social realities and perspectives. The essence of an international film festival lies in making space for differing ideas, questions and discussions. Audiences should have the freedom to watch films and form, express and critique their own views independently,” he said.

What's the matter?

The Chalachitra Academy had approached the Union ministry with a list of 347 films, seeking exemption from certification so they could be screened at the festival. The initial submission contained summaries of the films' themes.

After a request from the ministry, detailed synopses and screeners for 40 films were later submitted.

Of these, 31 films have not received the required permission.

The affected titles include 18 films from the festival's official selection, nine from the International Non-Fiction section, three from the Festival Winners section and one from the Nepal Package. A Malayalam film is also awaiting clearance.

According to reports, the films named in reports include Parliament Street, Sanitised Republic: Cast(e) and Contracts, Globe, Memories of a Window, Birds of War, Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk and Our Land.