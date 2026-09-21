/Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts raw, rugged avatar in action-packed film | Watch

The teaser of Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna, was unveiled on Sunday, offering fans a glimpse into the much-awaited film. The actress can be seen in a completely different avatar, and the teaser places her character at the centre of the action, riding a bike and performing challenging sequences.

Mysaa teaser

Alongside action, the 2-minute clip also establishes an emotional side to her character. Rashmika's voiceover begins with, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost,” before she becomes determined to fight against the circumstances surrounding her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the action of the film, Rashmika is shown wielding a sickle while taking on her opponents. Another striking scene features the actress underwater with the weapon in her hand.

The actress also took to social media to introduce the character, saying, "The Mysaa you are about to meet... is unlike anything you've seen before. And somewhere in all of that... there's a storm waiting to come out. I cannot wait for you guys to experience her story. 27.11.26 worldwide in cinemas."

The description of the film reads, "Mysaa promises to be a high-octane emotional action thriller that ventures deep into the culturally rich and captivating world of the Gond tribes. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a completely transformative and never-seen-before avatar, portraying a Gond woman with fierce intensity and emotional depth."

About Mysaa

The film marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle, who has also written the film. It is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the banner of Unformula Films.

Shreyaas K Krishna has handled the cinematography, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The film's action has been choreographed by international action choreographer Andy Long, along with Kecha.

The cast also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.