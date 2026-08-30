/Rashmika Mandanna to return to work weeks after hip injury, shares health update

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return to work after spending the past few weeks recovering from a hip injury. The actress recently shared how she is spending her days at home and revealed that her break from work is nearing its end.

Rashmika to return to work after injury

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rashmika posted a carousel featuring moments from her time away from the sets. From performing pooja and spending time with her dog to working on puzzles, the actress offered fans a glimpse into how she has been spending her recovery period.

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Alongside the pictures, Rashmika admitted, "I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!."

The update comes nearly a month after she opened up about the injury.

Rashmika Mandanna's hip injury

Rashmika had earlier revealed that she was forced to take a break after suffering an injury while filming a dance sequence for Mysaa. On August 3, she addressed the reports of her injury, saying, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.."

She added, "But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa."

About Mysaa

The emotional action thriller is directed by Rawindra Pulle.



Backed by Unformula Films, the project is being positioned as a female-led pan-India action film. Its first look has already attracted attention for Rashmika's rugged and intense appearance.