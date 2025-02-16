Rashmika Mandanna's fans are seemingly upset due to her recent remark. Currently basking in the success of her movie Chhaava, is under the radar of a few netizens who are slamming her over her recent comments related to her roots.

Mandanna, who hails from Coorg in Karnataka, is currently facing backlash for her recent statement in which she claimed to be from Hyderabad. This remark has drawn criticism from her Kannada fan base, who feel that her comments are disrespectful to her roots.

The clip in question shows Rashmika at the pre-release event of her period drama in Hyderabad, where she says, "Because I'm from Hyderabad, and I have come alone, and today I hope I am a part of all of your family."

The viral clip has garnered backlash from her Kannada fans who say that she's disrespecting her roots. While others reacted to the clip saying that she was trying to impress the Telugu audience and Telugu film fraternity.

Soon after the clip went viral, several netizens started sharing their reaction. While some sided with the actress, others bashed her views.

One user wrote, “@iamRashmika, I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas. But when you make statements like this I think they are right and you deserve the backlash.👍''

'@iamRashmika, I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas.

Another wrote, ''I just feel she tries to over impress Telugu audience and Telugu film fraternity and ends up with statements like this.''

''Rashmika getting trolled for telling she is from hyderabad 🤣🤣🤣 when she is actually from coorg 🤣😭. No wonder she gets trolled from her own state . She is ridiculously dumb to start with,'' wrote the third user.

She always claims she is from coorg % wears kodava sarees

U people bring out any clip without context & blame her.



Another X user asked, ''Isn't she from Coorg?''

However, some fans defended the actress by bringing out her old post, where she expressed her love for her hometown Kodagu.

Sharing Mandanna's old post, one user wrote, ''She always claims she is from coorg % wears kodava sarees. U people bring out any clip without context & blame her. She meant she is staying in hyd now, she came from hyd to mumbai with a broken foot. Otherwise 1000 other times she said she's from coorg!''

Kannada or Telugu? Rashmika Mandanna's acting graph

Mandanna began her acting career in Kannada films in 2016 with the hit film Kirik Party. After appearing in a few more films, she transitioned to Telugu cinema, where she gained recognition for her roles in the major films Chalo and Geetha Govindam.

Rishab Shetty's film Kirik Party solidified Rashmika's position in Kannada cinema, while her other film Geetha Govindam helped her cement her place in Telugu films. However, her career truly took off when she appeared in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, which made her a well-known face across the nation.

Following Pushpa's major success, she made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye in 2022 and went on to star in films like Animal and most recently Chhaava.