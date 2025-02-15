Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has become the biggest opener of this year. One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year got a thunderous response on the first day of its release.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant and tells the story of unsung Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje.

Chhaava box office

Released on Valentine's Day, the movie got a phenomenal start at the box office, becoming the highest-opening Hindi film of the year. As per Sacnilk, Kaushal's movie has amassed Rs 31 crore (Rs 310 million) on Day 1.

Kaushal's movie has surpassed Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force. As of now, the movie is 2025’s highest opener with a collection of Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) on day 1.

Chhaava had an overall 42.02 per cent Hindi occupancy on February 14, 2025.

Additionally, the movie has also become Vicky's biggest opener, surpassing his Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned Rs 8.20 crore (Rs 82 million) on the first day.

About Chhaava

The period drama tells the story of unsung Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje (Vicky Kaushal), the son of Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj.

The movie is from around the time when Sambhaji fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to protect his Maratha empire and save his people from the atrocities of the Mughals. In the movie, Vicky's performance as the Maratha warrior is outstanding.

The best thing about Utekar's film is the presentation and background score that grips the viewer's attention.

Chhaava Review

Shot and presented earnestly, Utekar's film grips your attention from the start with a perfect background score, a full-fledged war sequence, the lion fight, and more. As the movie progresses, you may find yourself confused, as many historical events and characters are presented without enough context or explanation. This is what makes the movie tough to watch for viewers who are unfamiliar with Maratha history. Read the review here.



