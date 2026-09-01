/Mysaa release date out: Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller to arrive in November

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to enter a new space withMysaa, and the upcoming action thriller has nowfinalisedits release date. Expected to arriveatcinemas this November, the film is directed by Rawindra Pulle. On Tuesday, the makers shared a striking new poster offering another glimpse of the actor’s intense character.

Mysaarelease date

The film will hit theatres on November 27, 2026, the team confirmed on September 1. The latest postershowcasesthe actor in a warrior-like avatar. Dressed in a red saree and blue blouse, with blood covering her face, she is seen gripping a spear while several women carrying weapons stand behind her.

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Sharing the release announcement, Rashmika wrote, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain!Theheartache! The grief! The grit!The courage! The power and the storm youdon’tanticipatecoming - That’sMysaa! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!”

The production houseUnFormulaFilms also unveiled the release date, saying, “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before."

About Mysaa

Produced by UnFormula Films, Mysaa is said to be an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The project is being presented as a female-led pan-India film, with Rashmika expected to showcase a rugged, action-oriented side of her.

As per reports, she has also undergone extensive preparation for the film, including training in martial arts, hand-to-hand combat and action choreography.

The physically demanding production also took a toll on Rashmika. The actor recently revealed that she had suffered a hip injury while shooting a dance sequence for Mysaa. She subsequently took a break from work to focus on her recovery.

On August 31, she shared photographs and videos from her time away from work, showing how she spent the break at home. Alongside the post, she wrote, “I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!”

Rashmika's work front