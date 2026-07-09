Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna wraps a key underwater action sequence

Rashmika Mandanna is experiencing a career-defining golden phase, firmly establishing herself as one of the Indian cinema's most bankable pan-India stars. The actress is currently on a roll! After her latest release, Bollywood film Cocktail 2, Rashmika is part of several projects including Mysaa and Ranabaali, among others. In the latest update, the makers have announced the completion of key underwater action sequence.

Rashmika Mandanna completes filming of Myssa's underwater sequence

The makers have announced the completion of a pivotal underwater sequence featuring the actor, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film, which promises to showcase Rashmika in one of the most physically demanding roles of her career.

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Director Rawindra Pulle took to his Instagram account and shared a post featuring Rashmika Mandanna and wrote in the caption, "India’s First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury."

Netizens flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Queen Deverakonda." Another user wrote, "Powerhouse." "Queen", wrote the third user. Taking to his Instagram stories section, producer Ajay Saipureddy wrote, “It’s a wrap for the exciting underwater sequence with Rashmika Mandanna.”

All about Mysaa

Mysaa is an upcoming pan-Indian, period-action drama starring Rashmika Mandanna as the lead. Written and directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film delves into the culturally rich world of Gond tribes and features the actress in a fierce, blood-soaked avatar.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna, while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna has a highly anticipated and diverse lineup across Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema. Her schedule is packed, with Mysaa, Ranabaali, Animal Park, AA22, and Pushpa 3.