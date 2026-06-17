/Ranabaali: The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo to play main antagonist in Vijay Deverakonda starrer | See poster

The team of Ranabaali has recently introduced veteran Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Widely renowned for his iconic portrayal of Imhotep in The Mummy franchise, the South African actor is all set to make his debut in the Indian cinema with Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Arnold Vosloo's first look

The makers dropped Vosloo's first-look poster on his birthday and introduced him as Sir Theodore Hector, a British officer who is referred to as the "Demon of Drought" in the film.

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Posting Arnold's look on social media, director Rahul Sankrityan wrote, "Mummy was one of my all-time favorite films growing up. I loved every character in it, but above all, it was the villain who made me truly believe that monsters could exist. Many years later, when I sat down to write one of my favorite villain characters ever- The Monster in Uniform, The Demon of the Drought, The antagonist of #Ranabaali, SIR THEODORE HECTOR."

Speaking about the expected collaboration, he added, "I never imagined destiny would bring me face to face with my childhood favorite villain. ARNOLD VOSLOO. Working with you has been an absolute privilege. Beyond the incredible actor the world knows, you are the sweetest, kindest, and most patient artist I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir. May you be blessed with happiness, health, and many more memorable movies. Welcome to the madness called Indian Cinema. I cannot wait for our audiences to witness what you have created as HECTOR."

About Arnold Vosloo

Said to be one of the most popular villains of Hollywood, the actor gained global fame through his portrayal of the resurrected Egyptian priest Imhotep in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001). Additionally, he has also appeared in films and TV shows such as Blood Diamond, Hard Target, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Silverton Siege, 24, NCIS and Bosch.

About Ranabaali