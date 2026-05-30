/Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 dream ends in heartbreak after loss in semis during trials

It ended in heartbreak for Vinesh Phogat on Saturday (May 30) as the celebrated wrestler failed to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the women's 53kg category selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the 31-year-old suffered a 4-6 defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in the semi-finals, ending her hopes of securing a place in the Indian squad. The day, however, was anything but straightforward for Vinesh.

Earlier, she showcased her experience and resilience to advance through the competition. After registering a comfortable 7-1 victory over Jyoti, Vinesh was pushed to the limit in the quarterfinals against Nishu.

The younger wrestler raced to a 5-0 lead and came close to pinning Vinesh in the opening period, but the veteran somehow managed to stay alive in the contest.

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The bout soon descended into controversy, with repeated delays caused by technical challenges and issues with the scoring display system. The interruptions appeared to work in Vinesh's favour as she gradually fought her way back into the contest.

With the score tied at 6-6, a crucial moment arrived when Nishu attempted a takedown but was not awarded points. Her coach challenged the decision, but the appeal was unsuccessful.

Vinesh eventually emerged victorious, while an emotional Nishu broke down in tears and refused to shake hands with either Vinesh or the referee after the match.

Before stepping onto the mat, Vinesh had already been involved in a dispute with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) regarding her weight category.

The day began on a sour note when she was informed that she would only be permitted to compete in the 50kg division, having participated in that category in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh objected to the decision and accused the federation of discrimination, arguing that she should be allowed to compete in the category of her choice. WFI President Sanjay Singh later explained the federation's stance.

"We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

“We do not want to discriminate against anyone. She did not inform us of which category she wants to compete in and is still letting her,” he added.

Following the intervention, Vinesh weighed in at 53.9kg and was accommodated in the 53kg draw. Her participation in the trials came after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat her as an "iconic player" and allow her to take part in the Asian Games selection trials.