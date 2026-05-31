/Five killed, several injured after PG building collapse near Delhi's Saket Metro Station

At least five people were killed and eight others injured after a four-storey building housing a student mess and paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab area near Saket Metro Station on Saturday (May 30) evening.

Rescue teams worked through the night to clear the debris and search for survivors, amid fears that more people could be trapped under the rubble. Authorities said at least ten people had been rescued from the collapsed structure.

A senior police officer said five victims were declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, two injured persons are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), while three others have been shifted to hospital wards. Three people were discharged after receiving medical care.

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Earlier, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said nine people had been rescued by around 3.45 am on Sunday. Eight of them were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while one person, identified as Ravi, was declared dead on arrival.

The injured have been identified as Tarun Kumar (26) from Gurugram, Saika Khan (27) of Bihar's East Champaran district, Neelam Yadav (25) of Saidulajab, Aditya Sharma (24), Kshitij Pratap (25) of Noida, Anuj Dikshi (25), Aastha (25) and Vishal (24).

The DFS received a distress call at 7.44 pm regarding the collapse on Western Marg, a busy locality known for its paying guest accommodations, coaching centres and student messes.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service participated in the rescue operation. Officials said seven people were rescued by emergency teams, while local residents pulled out two others before rescuers arrived.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the administration was keeping a close watch on the situation and had mobilised all available resources for the ongoing rescue mission.

“Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing,” Gupta said in a post on X.

She added that every effort was being made to rescue those trapped beneath the debris and support affected families. “All concerned agencies are coordinating their efforts, ensuring that the safety and well-being of every citizen remain the highest priority,” she said.