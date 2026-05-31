/‘Satanism’ or music? Iran shuts down popular cafe in Tehran for THIS reason

Iranian authorities have shut down a cafe in central Tehran, accusing it of promoting “satanic” activities, local media reported on Sunday (May 31). The cafe, located on the popular Valiasr Street, had reportedly hosted events featuring Western-style music.

According to a Fars news agency, the cafe “provided a setting for abnormal behaviours”. Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency reported that police alleged some visitors were participating in “satanic movements.”

In a 14-second video released by Tasnim News Agency, a crowded venue was shown where musicians played guitars while audience members were seen moving to the rhythm. The clip did not contain any audio.

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Iran has a long history of conducting raids and arrests against individuals and groups accused of promoting what they describe as “satanic” ideologies. Over the years, several events linked to alternative youth cultures have come under scrutiny, with some rock and heavy metal concerts being labelled by officials as events associated with satanism.

The Islamic Republic has a longstanding record of cracking down on activities it views as incompatible with Islamic values or excessively influenced by Western culture. From music events and social gatherings to fashion trends and cultural movements, authorities have often taken action against expressions they believe challenge the country’s religious and cultural norms.

Earlier in late March, Iranian authorities shut down all Tehran branches of the popular Lamiz cafe chain over takeaway cup designs they claimed referred to the killing of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

State-linked media reported that the judiciary ordered the closures after accusing the company of using “suspicious” designs. Persian-language outlets outside Iran said the artwork featured an empty chair, which authorities interpreted as a reference to Khamenei’s death and the absence of his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, from public view.

In a statement, the cafe denied the allegations, saying the cups were created months earlier for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and had no connection to recent events. The company stressed that production and distribution were completed before the conflict.