/Benz: Ravi Mohan joins LCU weeks after announcing acting break amid divorce row

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan is set to star in a new project amid the ongoing controversy in his personal life. The actor recently made headlines for stating that he would stay away from acting until his divorce was finalised.

Now, the makers have confirmed that Mohan is a part of Benz, which is the next instalment in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's expanding Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

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Ravi Mohan joins LCU

The makers took to social media on Sunday to announce the film, along with sharing a few photographs from the sets. “Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir,” Kanagaraj wrote welcoming the actor to the franchise. Lead actor Raghava Lawrence also greeted him, posting, "Happy to welcome you onboard Brother @iam_RaviMohan (fire emoji) #benz."

Ravi Mohan's divorce buzz

Mohan's addition to Benz has sparked a significant buzz online, particularly because of remarks he made earlier this month regarding his personal struggles. "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return," the actor wrote, addressing the media. "You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life."

About Benz

As per reports, Mohan has already begun work on Benz, which is being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced under Lokesh Kanagaraj's banner, G Squad. The film is set within the interconnected world of the LCU, which includes Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023).

Alongside Mohan and Lawrence, the film also stars Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, and Samyuktha in key roles.

The film's technical team features music composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Goutham George, editor Philomin Raj and art director Jacki.

About Ravi Mohan's personal struggles

Mohan and Aarti Ravi got married in 2009 and have been undergoing divorce proceedings since announcing their separation in 2024. The case is currently in the Chennai Family Court.