/'Men are the biggest victims': Ravi Mohan addresses criticism over marital life

Tamil star Ravi Mohan recently shared an emotional yet strongly worded post on social media that has sparked a debate among the netizens. The actor wrote that he is currently building his life, and urged people to allow him to move on peacefully.

This comes months after Mohan revealed his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, in September 2024. Since then, the actor has found himself at the centre of speculations on social media, specially following reports claiming that Mohan is now in a relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis.

Ravi Mohan speaks about moving on

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that he is focusing on building his life quietly and asked people to stop judging him. "I am quietly building my life," Mohan wrote. "Decided to write this again: Say all you guys want to say again, since you guys think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that. One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love."

Requesting critics to refrain from negative comments, he said, "Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane."

Why was the recent backlash?

The latest criticism over his marital issues came after the photos from the puja ceremony of Mohan's upcoming directorial film, An Ordinary Man, surfaced online. In the post, with comedian Yogi Babu and Ravi Mohan Studios, the actor shared images from the ceremony that featured Kenishaa Francis beside him.

In Mohan's latest post, trans activist and author Thanuja Singam commented in support of Aarti Ravi. "Nothing seems able to make you happy or fulfilled. My sister Aarthi could have," the comment read.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s relationship

Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi, who is the daughter of film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009. The duo shares two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, and their strained relationship came to light after the actor announced their separation in 2024 and filed for divorce.

Later, he changed his screen name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan in January 2025. As per reports, around the same time, the actor was linked with Kenishaa Francis. However, neither of the two has addressed the rumours.

The dispute between Mohan and Aarti then reached the Madras High Court, which reportedly directed both parties to remove defamatory posts they had shared against each other on social media.

Ravi Mohan's work front

He was last seen in director Sudha Kongara’s film Parasakthi. The actor will next appear in the political thriller Karathey Babu, directed by Ganesh K Babu.