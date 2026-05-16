/'Will not act until divorce': Ravi Mohan makes shocking announcement after Keneeshaa Francis quits social media

Ravi Mohan has finally broken his silence about the ongoing turmoil surrounding his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi. This comes just days after singer Keneeshaa Francis announced her exit from social media amid intense online backlash.

Ravi Mohan’s separation from Aarti Ravi has remained a major talking point online, particularly after repeated public appearances with Keneeshaa Francis sparked speculation about their relationship. Social media users frequently blamed Keneeshaa for the breakdown of Ravi’s marriage; those allegations were repeatedly denied by her.

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Ravi Mohan opens up about his divorce

In an interaction with reporters on Saturday, Ravi Mohan addressed the criticism, cyberbullying, and ongoing divorce proceedings. "Many people think that I am a sadhu and can be scolded. It is foolish to have not spoken for so long. I will not act until I get a divorce. I have worked day and night for 23 years. 90% of my films have been successful. My father and my brother did not work for four years. I worked for my family when I was young. I am here for my family. I did not let my children see me," he said.

He further added, "I have lived in my past life for 14 years. Don't you know what feminism is? I talk about women's rights in my films. Do I speak badly of women? My mother did not raise me like that. How could I abandon my children? I lived for them. But today I am not allowed to see my children. They even send me to school with guardians. I ran away from that life."

Ravi Mohan gets emotional

At one point during the press interaction, the actor became visibly emotional and accused people of attempting to destroy his image publicly.

"I kept my mouth shut for my children. My parents fell at my feet and begged me not to have that girl. If there was a little love, would I have come? I have given everything in life. It was a great injustice that happened to me. I will come back after cleaning up my personal life. Until then, I will not act. They kept me as a slave. They cut off my hand and forced me to marry. They married me by threatening me. Don't play with someone's life," the actor said.

Keneeshaa Francis leaves Chennai amid the controversy

The actor’s statement comes shortly after Keneeshaa Francis shared a long note on Instagram announcing that she was stepping away from social media and leaving Chennai. In her post, she wrote that the world had not given her space to show "genuine love, loyalty and softness."