/Mamata to lead protest in Kolkata on June 2 against attacks on Abhishek, Kalyan Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will lead a sit-in protest in Kolkata on June 2 against the alleged attacks on party leaders and workers, while the party plans statewide demonstrations on June 1 over the attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. The TMC supremo will lead a day-long sit-in protest at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata amid the ongoing political tensions in West Bengal.

TMC announced the protest after alleged attacks on TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday. The party has also decided to hold statewide protests on June 1.

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Mamata had called a meeting of party legislators and leaders at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata to discuss the party’s strategy following the alleged attacks, but it was later cancelled after around 60 MLAs did not attend.

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas while visiting families of party workers affected by post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged on Sunday that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence.

Mamata condemned the incidents and termed them the BJP's attempts to suppress dissenting voices and promote violent politics.

Earlier on Sunday, police arrested five people in connection with the heckling of Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur. A case was also registered at Sonarpur Police Station in connection with the incident. Police said all five arrested persons were local residents.

Twist in Abhishek attack case: Arrested accused linked to ex-TMC MLA Lovely Maitra

The investigation into the attack on Abhishek Banerjee took a turn when several of those arrested were found to have links with former Sonarpur TMC MLA Lovely Maitra, raising questions on whether the assault was a result of deeper tensions within the party.

Among those arrested are Tapan Maity, Akash Gayan and Nirmalya Sengupta, also known as Joy. Tapan and Nirmalya were close to former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra. Kajal Das and Debasish Dutta were also reportedly associated with the former legislator.

Akash Gayen, who was arrested in the case, is known in the area as a Trinamool Congress worker. His mother acknowledged that he had been associated with the party and claimed that he sat at TMC booths during elections.

Joy Sengupta is a local leader known for his long association with the Trinamool Congress. Sengupta’s family said he had advised Banerjee not to visit the area because of the prevailing situation and tensions on the ground.

The revelation that several of the accused were reportedly associated with a former TMC MLA has added a new dimension to the probe. The arrests have prompted speculation about whether internal rivalries in TMC may be spilling into the public domain.