/CBSE admits security vulnerabilities in class 12 digital evaluation portal hacked twice

Amid ongoing controversy over the On-Screen Marking, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday (May 31) admitted vulnerabilities in the digital platform used for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets. However, the CBSE claimed earlier that the issues highlighted were linked to an incorrect URL and a testing portal, and not a security breach.



In a post on X, CBSE stated that they are actively monitoring vulnerabilities detected in the OSM portal operated by its service provider after concerns were raised in the public domain. The acknowledgement comes amid growing scrutiny of the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, with students reporting issues, cybersecurity researchers highlighting possible security gaps, and questions emerging over the tendering process through which the contract was awarded.

In its official statement, CBSE said a team of cybersecurity experts drawn from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology has been working in recent days to reinforce the platform’s security framework.

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The board said the vulnerabilities identified so far have been addressed, while additional efforts are being made to detect and eliminate any remaining security risks. It also noted that the portal is being migrated to a more secure environment as part of broader measures aimed at enhancing system security.

CBSE appreciates ethical hackers

The board express gratitude to vigilant citizens and ethical hackers who flagged potential security vulnerabilities, stating that their inputs have been valuable in strengthening the system. CBSE said it has already contacted some of these individuals directly and lauded their efforts in helping improve the system's security.