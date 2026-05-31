/General NS Raja Subramani takes charge as CDS, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumes office as Navy Chief

India's military leadership witnessed a significant transition on Sunday as General NS Raja Subramani assumed office as the country's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan took charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). The two officers outlined their respective priorities, including military transformation, operational readiness, technological modernisation and greater self-reliance in defence production.

General Subramani succeeded General Anil Chauhan, who demitted office on Saturday after completing his tenure as the country's top military officer. As CDS, General Subramani has set an agenda focused on military transformation, greater integration among the three services and accelerated induction of indigenous defence systems.

Addressing the media after assuming command, Admiral Swaminathan described leading the Indian Navy as the highest honour of his professional life and reaffirmed the force's commitment to protecting national interests in an increasingly challenging security environment.

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"I assume command today as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, pride, and gratitude. Being selected by the top leadership of the country for this job has been the highest honour and privilege of my life... Indian Navy stands vigilant to protect national interests wherever they are and is very actively deployed in a regional security environment that continues to remain challenging, complex, unpredictable, and uncertain," he said.

Operational readiness and modernisation are top priorities

The new Navy Chief said maintaining the highest level of operational readiness and combat effectiveness would remain his foremost priority. He noted that the Navy would continue strengthening its capabilities to address emerging maritime threats and safeguard India's economic and security interests.

"It shall be my highest priority to ensure that the Indian Navy maintains the highest level of operational readiness and combat effectiveness so that it can protect the nation's security and economic interests wherever they can be. The Indian Navy is well set on a course of capability enhancement and modernisation," CNS Admiral Swaminathan stated.

He also identified self-reliance and indigenous defence manufacturing as key focus areas during his tenure.

"The Indian Navy is deeply committed to jointness, Atmanirbharata, and indigenisation, and that will also be one of my key result areas," he added.