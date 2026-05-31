/Monkey heist! Notes rain from tree after bag with Rs 2 lakh snatched in UP’s Bulandshahr court – WATCH

Raining banknotes on a usual day is something that we can only imagine, right? Not in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr! In a bizarre incident, a monkey stirred chaos in a court complex after snatching a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and climbing onto a tree. Soon, it began raining money from the tree after the money apparently tore the bag of cash open and started throwing the Rs 500 currency notes. The incident has gone viral on the internet, leaving social media users surprised and amused.

What happened?

According to reports, the incident unfolded outside the premises of the Bulandshahr district court on Kachari Road. A lawyer, Ravindra, carrying a bag of Rs 2 lakh cash, arrived at the court to finalise a property registration and purchase stamp papers. While he was standing outside the advocate’s chambers with his associate, things took an unexpected turn.

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A monkey suddenly snatched the bag of cash from him and climbed onto a tree inside the court premises. The mischievous primate then tore the bag open and started throwing the currency notes below.

People gathered nearby were surprised at the whole ordeal and started collecting the cash raining down on them. Reportedly, the police also arrived on the scene, helping the lawyer recover the money. The majority of the cash was returned to the advocate, although it was missing Rs 2000-5000.