/Trump names himself headline act for US 250th Independence Day celebration after musicians withdraw

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will serve as the headline attraction at a major Independence Day event in Washington after several musicians pulled out, saying they were unaware the celebration had political ties.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump made the decision after arriving at his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday and discussing the matter with advisers.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described himself as the "Number One Attraction anywhere in the World" and suggested he draws larger crowds than music legend Elvis Presley.

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"I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar," Trump wrote, referring to himself.

The president said he plans to deliver a major speech at the event, adding that "Only Great Patriots" would be invited.

The celebration, known as the Great American State Fair, is scheduled to run for more than two weeks on Washington's National Mall beginning in late June as part of activities marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Organisers had previously announced attractions including a 110-foot Ferris wheel and performances by country singer Martina McBride and rocker Bret Michaels.

However, several performers withdrew within days of the announcement. Michaels said on social media that he had not realised the event would be political in nature.

"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something more divisive. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself," Michaels wrote.

Responding to the withdrawals, Trump criticised the departing performers, calling them "highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists'" and saying his speech would help rally "the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!"

According to the White House, the concept for the Great American State Fair originated during Trump's presidential campaign and was intended to showcase all 50 states and US territories through individual pavilions highlighting their distinct cultures and traditions.

The fair is being organised by Freedom 250, a group aligned with Trump. Critics argue the event is geared towards supporters of Trump's Make America Great Again movement, although Freedom 250 maintains that the celebrations are nonpartisan.

A separate congressionally authorised initiative, America250, is conducting its own anniversary events, including a New Year's Eve-style ball drop in New York City's Times Square.

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Freedom 250 confirmed in a statement that Trump would now be the fair's headline attraction.