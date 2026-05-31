/‘We have returned stronger’: Netanyahu hails capture of Beaufort Castle in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (May 31) hailed Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) capture of Lebanon’s historic Beaufort Castle and the surrounding strategic ridge, calling it a “dramatic shift” in the country’s policy as its forces expand operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. In a video message, the Israeli prime minister said that the seizure marked a significant milestone in Israel’s campaign in Lebanon.

“The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic shift in the policy we are leading,” Netanyahu said in the video message released by his office. “Now my directive is to deepen and expand our hold on areas that had been under Hezbollah’s control.”

Recalling the historic site, Netanyahu said that the Beaufort Castle “became a symbol of deep division within our society”. Captured by Israeli forces in during the 1982 First Lebanon War, the fortress remained under Israeli control throughout its 18-year presence in southern Lebanon before the withdrawal in 2000.

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“Today, we have returned to Beaufort differently. We have returned united, determined, and stronger than ever,” the Israeli PM said. “We have broken through the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative. We are operating on all fronts — in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon. We have established security zones beyond our borders in order to protect our communities.”

‘Will complete the mission’

The Israeli leader also claimed that 8,000 Hezbollah militants have been killed since the group began attacking Israel following the Hamas-led October 2023 attacks. While 3,000 were killed after Israel’s war with Iran began last year, 700 were killed in the past month alone, he said.

“It will take time, but we will complete the mission,” Netanyahu added.

Despite a ceasefire announced between Israel and Lebanon in mid-April, hostilities have continued. Thirteen Israelis have been killed since the truce took effect, including a soldier who was reportedly killed in a Hezbollah drone strike on Saturday night.

France calls for UNSC emergency meeting

Meanwhile, following the IDF capture of Beaufort castle in Lebanon, France has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the French foreign minister said on Sunday (May 31).

“I have requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council because, while we recognise Israel’s right, like that of all countries, to self-defence... nothing can justify the continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and its ever-deeper occupation of Lebanese territory,” Jean-Noel Barrot said on the BFMTV channel.