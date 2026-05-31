/Trump names Tom Barrack as US Special Presidential Envoy to Syria, Iraq

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 31) named Tom Barrack as the Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and Iraq. Barrack, who is also a US Ambassador to Turkey, will continue retaining his position, Trump added. This comes days after Barrack’s previous Syria envoy mandate expired.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that United States Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, who has done an outstanding job, will be named Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and, likewise, Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq, as we advance our strategic cooperation with the Governments of Syria and Iraq, our relationship with them continues to grow!”

He added, “Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State. We greatly appreciate the work that Tom Barrack has done, and his continued willingness to serve our Country.”

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Earlier on Friday (May 29), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Barrack will continue to play a central diplomatic role in shaping US policy toward Syria and Iraq after his formal mandate as special envoy to Syria expired.

Describing his role as “invalueable”, Rubio wrote on X, “While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America First agenda will continue to deliver wins on behalf of our great country.”

Later on Saturday (May 30), Rubio further stated that Barrack would remain a key point of contact on Syria and a trusted adviser on Iraq-related matters.

“Ambassador Tom Barrack has been and remains a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq. He will continue to play a vital role, not only as our Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, but also as we advance the President's strategic cooperation with the government in Syria and begin our work with the new government in Iraq,” Rubio said.