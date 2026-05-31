/More than 45 people killed in blast at mining explosives warehouse in Myanmar: Rescuers

An explosion on Sunday in a northeastern Myanmar building that stored explosives for mining killed more than 45 people, including children, and left around 70 others injured, according to rescue workers and independent media reports. The explosion that took place around noon in the village of Kaungtup, in Namhkam township, about 3 kilometres south of the Chinese border. The area is under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, an ethnic armed group which engages in sporadic fighting against Myanmar’s central government.

A rescue worker who rushed to the blast site said that 46 bodies, including six children, had been recovered by Sunday evening and taken for cremation.

The rescuer, seeking anonymity for security reasons, further said that 74 injured people had been moved to the hospital and rescue operations were continuing.

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Another rescuer said about 40 people were killed and more than 100 houses near the explosion site were damaged.

Myanmar media outlets, including Shan State’s online Shwe Phee Myay news agency, reported death tolls ranging from 50 to 55.

Local authorities are providing relief, medical care and resettlement assistance to affected residents.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, said in a statement released on its Telegram channel that gelignite had been stored by the group’s economic department for use in mining and stone quarrying sites and that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.

Gelignite is widely used in mining and rock blasting but can become highly unstable over time if poorly stored.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, is a member of the rebel Three Brotherhood Alliance, and has controlled the Namhkam area since the alliance and its allies launched a major offensive against the military in late 2023. The alliance and other ethnic armed groups have been fighting for increased autonomy.

The TNLA signed a ceasefire with Myanmar’s military after talks mediated by China in October last year, but the situation and ties remain tense.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition.

After demonstrations were crushed with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms.