/Microsoft reportedly building a super app to bring all its AI assistants together

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new "super app" designed to bring its growing collection of artificial intelligence tools into a single platform.

According to a report by Fortune, the company is developing a unified application that could combine various Copilot services and AI-powered tools currently spread across different Microsoft products. The move comes as Microsoft faces growing criticism from users who find its expanding AI ecosystem confusing and difficult to navigate. If launched, the app could become a central destination for Microsoft's AI services, making it easier for both consumers and businesses to access different tools from one place.

Why is Microsoft building a super app?

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Over the past two years, Microsoft has introduced AI features across many of its products, including Windows, Microsoft 365, GitHub and Teams. However, this rapid expansion has also created confusion. Users often encounter multiple versions of Copilot, each designed for different tasks.

For example, consumers can currently choose between the standalone Copilot app and Microsoft's productivity-focused app, which also carries the Copilot branding while integrating features from Word, Excel and other Microsoft 365 services. According to the Fortune report, even Microsoft employees have raised concerns about the growing number of Copilot products and the difficulty users face in understanding which app they should use. During an internal town hall meeting, an employee reportedly asked CEO Satya Nadella how the company planned to help customers navigate the growing collection of Copilot tools. Nadella reportedly responded humorously, saying the simplest solution would be to have a billion users for each app.

What could the new app include?

According to reports, Microsoft's super app is expected to serve as a central hub for several AI-powered services.

The platform could integrate:

GitHub Copilot for software development

Copilot Chat for conversational AI assistance

Copilot features inside Microsoft 365

Future AI workflow automation tools

Team collaboration features powered by AI

One of the key features reportedly being considered is the ability for users to switch easily between personal and work accounts without needing multiple applications. Industry analysts say this could simplify Microsoft's AI experience and help users move more seamlessly between different tasks.

The strategy behind 'One Copilot'

The project is reportedly being developed under the internal slogan "Delivering One Copilot". The initiative is said to be led by Jacob Andreou, who recently took charge of Microsoft's Copilot division. The broader goal appears to be reducing fragmentation across Microsoft's AI products and creating a more unified brand identity. Technology companies increasingly want AI assistants to become the primary interface through which users interact with digital services. A single platform could help Microsoft strengthen user engagement while making its AI ecosystem easier to understand.

Why AI companies are moving towards super apps

Microsoft is not alone in pursuing this strategy. Across the technology industry, companies are trying to bring multiple AI tools into unified experiences rather than offering separate products for different tasks. The approach is similar to how messaging apps, productivity platforms and social media services evolved into larger ecosystems over time. A unified AI platform could allow users to search information, write documents, analyse data, generate code and manage workflows without constantly switching between applications.

Reports have also suggested that OpenAI is exploring ways to create a more integrated experience across its own products.

The growing AI competition

The reported super app project highlights how competition in the AI sector is shifting. The focus is no longer only on building the most capable AI models. Companies are increasingly competing on user experience, integration and ease of use. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars into AI development and maintains a close partnership with OpenAI. The company has embedded AI features across Windows, Office, GitHub and enterprise software products. However, as the number of AI-powered services grows, simplifying the experience has become just as important as improving the technology itself. Microsoft has not officially announced the super app, and the company has not publicly confirmed details of the reported project. However, if the reports are accurate, the platform could be introduced later this year. For users, the biggest benefit would be simplicity. Instead of choosing between multiple Copilot products, they could access coding assistance, productivity tools, AI chat and workflow automation from a single destination.