/Cyprus and Bangladesh face off in race for UN General Assembly presidency

With the United Nations under intense pressure to demonstrate relevance amid multiple global crises, Cyprus and Bangladesh are locked in a contest to lead the world body’s 193-member General Assembly for its 81st session. The election takes place on Tuesday, 2 June, in a ballot at the General Assembly Hall. The winner will assume office when the session opens in September.

The President of the General Assembly (PGA) is the chief presiding officer of the world’s largest multilateral forum. While the role is largely procedural, chairing meetings, ruling on points of order and guiding the adoption of resolutions, it carries considerable convening power and moral authority. The PGA sets the tone for the annual session, organises high-level thematic debates, appoints committee chairs and works behind the scenes to forge consensus on divisive issues.

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Recent presidents have used the platform to champion priorities such as UN reform, climate action and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Both candidates have pledged to serve as a “full-time president” acting with strict impartiality.

Andreas S. Kakouris of Cyprusis a seasoned diplomat with over 40 years of experience. A former ambassador to the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries, he has deep institutional knowledge of the UN, having started his career in New York in the 1980s.

Currently serving as Special Envoy for Multilateralism, Kakouris positions Cyprus as a natural bridge-builder. His vision, “Our Home, Our Future, Our Responsibility”, stresses practical multilateralism, restoring trust in the UN and delivering tangible results for people, particularly small and vulnerable states. He promises greater transparency, inclusion of smaller delegations and a focus on peace, climate resilience and ocean governance.

Dr Khalilur Rahman of Bangladeshbrings extensive UN expertise spanning more than three decades. A former senior official in the UN Secretariat and UNCTAD, he has represented Bangladesh at the General Assembly and served as National Security Adviser before becoming Foreign Minister earlier this year. Rahman’s six-pillar platform emphasises silencing the guns, accelerating the SDGs with special attention to Least Developed Countries, climate justice, human rights, digital transformation and global governance reform.

The contest follows the withdrawal of Palestine’s candidate. Bangladesh last held the presidency in 1986; Cyprus has never done so. Whoever wins will steer the Assembly through a pivotal year that includes critical reviews of the 2030 Agenda and early discussions on the next Secretary-General.