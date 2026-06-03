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Mojtaba Khamenei is 'missing a lot of different parts,’ says Trump, claims his involvement in peace deal talks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 19:44 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 19:44 IST
Mojtaba Khamenei is 'missing a lot of different parts,’ says Trump, claims his involvement in peace deal talks

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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President Trump stated he wants to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, confirming his involvement in peace deal talks despite reports that Khamenei is missing “a lot of different parts” from injuries.

US President Donald Trump, in a podcast interview with the New York Post released on Wednesday (June 3), said that he has "a lot of respect" for the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. He claimed that the younger Khamenei is involved in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks and that he would like to meet him at some point.

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“I’d like to meet him,” Trump said, adding, “I’d love to meet everybody. I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out.”

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Also read: US F-15 pilot shot down twice in 33 days during Iran war, survives both incidents

“If you believe the stories, he’s missing a lot of different parts,” he added.

Furious call with Netanyahu

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In the same podcast, Trump refuted the claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "tricked" him into starting a war with Iran. Miranda Devine, the host of the Pod Force One, asked the American president if he called the Israeli PM "f*****g crazy" on a phone call. Trump admits he had a call with his friend "Bibi", but he was not angry, but had a disagreement over Israel "constatntly fighting Lebanon".

Also read: Netanyahu 'tricked' Trump to start war with Iran? This is what US president says

"I said, 'Bibi, we gotta stop this.'," Trump said in the podcast. He added that he has a "very good" relationship with Netanyahu. "I like Bibi a lot. And I've worked very well with him. I am a war time president, he is a war time prime minister, from very important part of the world," Trump added.

Also read: ‘History will not turn back’: Khamenei’s adviser’s stark warning to America

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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