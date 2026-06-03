/Mojtaba Khamenei is 'missing a lot of different parts,’ says Trump, claims his involvement in peace deal talks

US President Donald Trump, in a podcast interview with the New York Post released on Wednesday (June 3), said that he has "a lot of respect" for the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. He claimed that the younger Khamenei is involved in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks and that he would like to meet him at some point.

“I’d like to meet him,” Trump said, adding, “I’d love to meet everybody. I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out.”

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“If you believe the stories, he’s missing a lot of different parts,” he added.

Furious call with Netanyahu

In the same podcast, Trump refuted the claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "tricked" him into starting a war with Iran. Miranda Devine, the host of the Pod Force One, asked the American president if he called the Israeli PM "f*****g crazy" on a phone call. Trump admits he had a call with his friend "Bibi", but he was not angry, but had a disagreement over Israel "constatntly fighting Lebanon".