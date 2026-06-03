/‘History will not turn back’: Khamenei’s adviser’s stark warning to America

Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, has warned America on Wednesday (June 3) that any renewed attacks by the US will be met with missile and drone strikes. This came after recent strikes by the US on an Iranian tanker and on Qeshm Island, in retaliation for which Iran attacked Kuwait and Bahrain. Rezaei posted on the social media platform X, saying that Iran would not allow America to overreach in either negotiations or the ceasefire process.

“Neither in negotiations nor in the ceasefire process will we allow America to overreach,” Rezaei said on the post.

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'History will not turn back'

Rezaei further said in his warning that Iran would draw a major response. “The response to every shot and aggression will be a barrage of missiles and drones,” he said, adding that “History will not turn back, and the aggressor will be swiftly punished."

What happened in Kuwait?

Kuwait's military said on Wednesday (June 3) that drones targeted the T1 passenger terminal at the Kuwait International Airport, causing significant damage. Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence, said the attack was part of what he called “criminal Iranian aggression.” At least one person was reported killed in the attack. Kuwait Airways resumed the operations.