/California Governor Race: Steve Hilton leads Xavier Becerra in primary, set for November showdown

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton and Former Cabinet Secretary Xavier Becerra have taken the early lead in the primary race for the California Governor. Republican Steve Hilton is leading the race with 26.9 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Democrat Xavier Becerra with 25.7 per cent of the vote, and Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer is in third with 19.8 per cent of the vote among the 52 per cent in-person precinct votes cast on Election Day and early mail ballots processed before June 2. Since California uses a top-two open primary system, Hilton and Becerra are most likely to contest for the California Governor in November, unless there is a huge reversal of trend in support of Steyer.

Who is Steve Hilton?

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Steve Hilton is a British-American journalist who previously worked for Fox News before running for the California Governor position. He had been close to the British Conservative leader, Margaret Thatcher, and served as the Director of Strategy for David Cameron from 2010 to 2012. He moved to California in 2012 and joined Fox News as a commentator, where he hosted the show “The Next Revolution” till 2023. He also worked as a visiting faculty member at Stanford University. Hilton has run a high-profile MAGA-friendly populist campaign endorsed by the US President Donald Trump. He advocated for tax cuts, domestic oil production and a Californian version of DOGE, to turn away from the 15-year-old Democratic Stronghold.

Who is Xavier Becerra?

Xavier Becerra was born to a working-class Mexican immigrant family. His political career started as a member of the House of Representatives in Los Angeles, where he served for 12 terms. Then he succeeded Kamala Harris as California Attorney General till 2021, before serving as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services at the tail end of COVID-19. He was the first Latino to hold that office. He was languishing behind in polls for months, but his numbers surged after fellow Democrat Eric Swalwell dropped out following a high-profile sex scandal.