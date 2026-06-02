/US Primaries 2026: Key races to watch in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota

The United States is heading for primaries in six states to determine the preferred candidates on the ballots, in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. This is setting the stage for the key midterms in November 2026. These include many notable races, such as the California gubernatorial, as two-time Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom hits his term limit. Similarly, the Los Angeles mayor's race has also attracted nationwide interest. Among the states going to the polls, only Iowa is a swing state; the rest, New Jersey and California, are safely democratic in the presidential race and Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota are usually considered as Republican-leaning. US President Donald Trump is also trying to recruit candidates to the midterms who will support his agenda and quell the GOP civil war.

California primaries

In California, apart from the Governor, the ballots will have the US House, the Los Angeles Mayor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of State. The California Gubernatorial race is the one that is being watched nationally following the high-profile scandal and the Democratic Rep Eric Salwall's dropping out of the race. The new frontrunner is Xavier Becerra, the state's former Attorney General under Joe Biden. Then there is billionaire and progressive populist Tom Steyer, who is following him closely. Among Republicans, Fox News political commentator Steve Hilton has secured US President Donald Trump's endorsement, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is the political rival of Hilton.

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In the highly watched Los Angeles Mayor race, Democrat Karen Bass is running for reelection against Republican former reality TV star Spencer Pratt and progressive city council member Nithya Raman.

Iowa primaries

Iowa is heading for both the Governor's office and a US Senate seat, and other House and Local contests. Incumbent Senator Joni Ernst’s decision not to seek reelection has opened up scope for Representative Josh Turek and state Senator Zach Wahls to swing the Republican seat. Turek is a two-time Paralympic gold medal winner and is backed by the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Attorney Jim Carlin is running against Rep Ashley Hinson. Iowa will also vote in three competitive House primaries and a gubernatorial race. A packed field includes prominent current US Representative Randy Feenstra, Eddie Andrews, Zach Lahn, Bradley Sherman, and Adam Steen, who will compete to face the uncontested Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who is the lone Democratic candidate running for Governor. Agriculture is the lifeline of Iowa's economy. Trump's tariffs and the Iran war have hit agriculture really hard, and democrats will be hoping for a reversal in the swing state.

Montana primaries

Montana voters will vote for one Senate race, two House races and many state-level positions. Incumbent Republican Senator Steve Daines opting not to seek re-election, a crowded field is fighting to succeed him. Former Montana US Attorney Kurt Alme, backed by Donald Trump, will be facing Lee Calhoun and Charles A Walking Child. A five-way competition for the Democratic Primary between Alani Bankhead, Michael Black Wolf, Michael Hummert, Christopher Kehoe, and Reilly Neill. Former University of Montana President Seth Bodner is looking to mount an independent challenge and has outraised all of his Democratic and Republican opponents.

New Jersey primaries

The traditionally Democratic New Jersey is hosting primaries for the US Senate seat and all 12 of its seats in the US House of Representatives. Incumbent Democratic Senator Cory Booker is running unopposed in his primary, while a four-way contest is underway in the Republican primary. Dr Robert Lebovics, former Tabernacle Deputy Mayor Justin Murphy, Army veteran Richard Tabor and former political reporter Alex Zdan are in the fray.

New Mexico primaries

New Mexico has adopted semi-open primaries. “This legislation allows independent and minor-party voters to participate in publicly-funded primary elections by selecting a ballot of the major political party of their choice to vote on, without changing their registration!” There are around 22 per cent independent voters in New Mexico.

New Mexicans will vote to replace the term-limited Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. A high-profile battle is underway between Deb Haaland, a former US Interior Secretary and Sam Bergaman Bernalillo County District Attorney for the Democratic Primary. While a high profile three-way battle is unfolding between primary features former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, businessman Doug Turner, and cannabis entrepreneur Duke Rodriguez. Incumbent Democrat Ben Ray Luján faces a primary challenge from Matt Dodson, while the Republican field is selecting a challenger for November.

South Dakota Primaries

South Dakota will vote for governor and a wide-open federal race in Tuesday's primary. The GOP Governor Larry Rhoden hopes to retain his seat against Representative Dusty Johnson, state Representative Jon Hansen and businessman Toby Doeden, who challenge him for the GOP nomination. Former Democratic state Senator Dan Ahler won the Democratic primaries unopposed.