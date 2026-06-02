/Who is Erin Brockovich? How she is pushing for Data centre transparency

Erin Brockovich, who inspired the Academy Award-winning 2000 film, “Erin Brockovich,” starring Julia Roberts, is pushing for more transparency in the construction of the Data Centres in the United States. Brockovich wrote in a Substack post about the secrecy around the Data Centres and the lack of community input in the buildout. She termed this a “wholesale remaking of the American landscape, town by town, county by county”. This comes as there is massive capital inflow in the AI infrastructure buildout globally, and foundational AI giants like OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX push for an IPO. Many around the world, including Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, and Financial Analysts at McKinsey, are calling this the “fourth industrial revolution”.

Who is Erin Brockovich?

Erin Brockovich is a US-based environmental activist. She started her career as a paralegal, and despite having no legal experience, she uncovered evidence that gross misconduct and toxic hexavalent chromium were leaking into the groundwater of California. She secured for the residents of Hinkley, California, a $333 million settlement against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company in the largest direct-action lawsuit in history in 1996. The story was later popularised by the award-winning biographical film Erin Brockovich in 2000. Since then, she has gone on to write multiple books about environmental policy and fictional thrillers based on her real-life experience. She continues to advocate for the victims of environmental damage across the country.

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How is she pushing for Data centre transparency?

Erin Brockovich has started documenting the data centre across the US. Her website, brockovichdatacenter.com, is compiling complaints across the US to create an interactive map of all the data centres proposed, under construction or operational. “The single most common concern—more than noise, more than water usage, more than rising utility bills—is the one word that keeps appearing in submission after submission: transparency,” wrote Erin Brockovich in her Substack post. She has received nearly 4000 reports across the 50 states about data centre development in their communities.

Brockovich argues that while many communities have welcomed data centres, others do not have information about these secret projects. She argues that if AI data centres are such a tremendous benefit to communities, why are so many of them being built without meaningful community input? “What is not acceptable is the pattern our map documents: projects announced after permits are already secured, developers who don’t return calls, local officials who signed NDAs before their neighbours knew a project was being considered.” Her website cites a number of examples, one of them being Meta’s planned $27 billion Hyperion data centre that is set to take up 4,000 acres near LA, which had not been notified to the communities. Erin claims that such cases are more frequent.

Studies by Carnegie Mellon University show that Data centres could raise the average US household electricity bill by 8 per cent by 2030. “Transparency means notifying residents before decisions are made, not after. It means public hearings with real, complete information about energy consumption, water use, noise levels, and effects on local infrastructure.”