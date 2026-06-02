SpaceX reported a loss of $4.9 billion in 2025 and a further $4.3 billion in Q1 2026 and is scheduled to debut on the Nasdaq exchange on June 12, 2026. Anthropic has also taken a massive step towards going public after filing confidential paperwork for an IPO. OpenAI is also likely to follow the trend. SpaceX is seeking a massive valuation between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion and is expecting to raise $75 billion to $86.5 billion in fresh capital. SpaceX has not turned in a profit, nor have OpenAI nor Anthropic, still index providers are relaxing rules written more than two decades ago to include SpaceX and the likes of it into many of the leading indices, which means pension funds, index funds and their ilk are going to have to buy SpaceX or the likes of it irrespective of the choices of individual fund managers.

What is fast-track indexing?

Fast Strack indexing is the process of including ultra-large IPOs to major stock indexes like NASDAQ-100 or FTSE Russell within days of going public. If a newly entering company has a market cap at the top of the index, it will be allowed into the index directly. Previously, the regulator would mandate that IPOs should be traded on an eligible exchange for at least 12 months before being considered for addition to an index. They should show GAAP profitability over a cumulative 12-month period and in their most recent quarter. These rules have existed since the dot-com crash as a safety cap, to help with price discovery ie, to allow markets to find the real value of a company before retirement funds are forced to buy it. Reuters reported in March 2026, citing two people familiar with confidential discussions, that SpaceX had made early Nasdaq-100 inclusion a necessary condition for its choice of exchange. The size of the deal made it mouth-watering for Nasdaq. FTSE Russell followed almost immediately, announcing fast-track entry for qualifying IPOs. S&P Dow Jones Indices have launched a formal review wether high value companies should face less stringent entry criteria.

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Why do mega caps want fast-track indexing, and how much money is forced in?

The fast-track indexing gives these mega caps a protected share price and deep liquidity from day one. It forces mandatory buying from index funds, which dominate the 401 (k) and retirement funds. Goldman Sachs has estimated that up to $60 billion in forced buying could flow into SpaceX alone as ETFs and retirement accounts tracking the index are required to buy the stock. Now comes the float problem; SpaceX plans to make available 3-5 per cent of its share in the IPO. This means that enormous mechanical demand will be generated by index inclusion and investors will be chasing a tiny pool of available stock, routing a firehose of institutional capital at a puddle of available shares. JPMorgan estimates passive funds may need to sell about $95 billion worth of the eight largest tech stocks to rebalance portfolios, which might trigger selling pressure of algorithms across all indices.

The most valid analogy to elaborate this is to consider a chain of supermarkets which have made a deal with a manufacturer to shelf its product in the most visited section of the supermarket. It will also sell you the same product in a family pack that you usually purchase, regardless of whether you want the product or if it is healthy or consumable. The same trend was seen during the dot-com era when flagship benchmarks scooped up richly valued, money-losing companies near the top, and ordinary savers in passive funds paid the bill when those names collapsed.