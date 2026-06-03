/US F-15 pilot shot down twice in 33 days during Iran war, survives both incidents

A US F-15E fighter pilot was shot down twice within 33 days in the recent US-Iran war. The pilot was downed for the first time over Kuwait in a "friendly fire incident," and again during an operation over Iran, he was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, prompting a daring rescue operation. The pilot's dual shootdown was first reported by US defence reporter Sean Naylor in his Substack, The High Side. He, fortunately and unfortunately, becomes the first US pilot to be shot down twice and survive in the same conflict since the Vietnam War. Retired Air Force Lt Gen David Deptula called it a highly unusual occurrence: “It's like getting hit by lightning twice.”

Kuwait's friendly shot down

In March, during the initial days of the war, CENTCOM said that three American F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait in a "friendly fire incident." It said that the jets were flying in to support Operation Epic Fury, while Kuwait was being attacked by Iranian missiles and drones. As Kuwaiti air defence tried to intercept the incoming projectile, they shot down three American F-15 fighter jets. CENTCOM said that Kuwait acknowledged the operation. The pilot was among the six who ejected and landed safely.

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Shot down in Iran

Almost a month later, in the Southwestern Iranian airspace, the pilot was shot down in an active operation. Both the pilot and their weapon systems manager were shot down. This time, the F-15 was struck by a Chinese-made shoulder-fired missile. The incident triggered mass panic as a hostage situation unfolded. The pilot was seriously injured but was later rescued within hours. US President Donald Trump described the mission as “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in U.S. history.”

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine commended the grit and tenacity of the pilot and the weapon systems manager. "The courage demonstrated by both the pilot and the weapons system officer while isolated and them evading the enemy cannot be overstated,"