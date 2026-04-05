/Stray Kids member Felix's selfies with Samsung's chairman Lee Jae Yong breaks internet

Renowned k-pop group Stray Kids are grabbing headline for their latest appearance at an event at a state luncheon in South Korea. However, what has caught the attention of fans is the boy group's member Felix posing with Samsung Electronics chairperson Lee Jae Yong for selfies. The pictures has created a stir on social media.

Felix's selfies with Stray Kids' Felix

The k-poo idol had shared the selfie with Lee on his Instagram account, which surprised fans with the rare pairing of a South Korean singer and a global tech executive in a single frame. It was taken during a state luncheon which was held at Cheong Wa Dae, where President Lee Jae Myung hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to South Korea.

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Fans soon reacted to the meet on social media platforms. One user wrote, "Thank you so kindly for inviting Felix and Stray Kids to this historical banquet – we are so proud, and the ambassadorship couldn’t be in better hands with our Felix.

Another user wrote, "#Felix #Instagram Stories Update with chairman of Samsung Lee Jae Yong."

Felix from Stray Kids as honorary ambassador for the 140th anniversary, plus the K pop flair at the summit soft power at its finest. Great way to connect the next generation with France Korea ties.

All about Stray Kids

Stray Kids was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017. The band has eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Former member Woojin left the band in 2019. Stray Kids primarily self-produces its recordings; the main production team is 3Racha, consisting of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, and the other members frequently participate in songwriting.

Reportedly, the leader, Bang Chan, personally selected each member to be a part of the band before filming the eponymous 2017 reality television show, which is unusual in the K-pop industry, where that authority is usually held by the agency's executives and creative directors.