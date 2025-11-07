/K-pop boy group Stray Kids featured song from DJ Snake's new album Nomad released

Renowned K-pop boy group Stray Kids, who have been on a roll with music and appearances at shows have surprised fans by collaborating with popular record producer DJ Snake for a song. The latter has recently released his album title Nomad. However, the fans are going gaga for their song- In The Dark.

Netizens react to Stray Kids and DJ Snake's latest song

The song named In the Dark is from DJ Snake's latest album, Nomad. The album has 17 songs. Soon after the song was shared, fans took to social media to express their excitement and praise the vocals which have been showcased in this song.

One user wrote, "This song feels like a late-night long drive with the window down, and the vocals are insane." Another user wrote, "I needed this song. Stray Kids' vocals are not a joke. Felix's voice makes me cry. And the transition from his voice to Hyunjin's? I'm in heaven." “They really just have the ability to do any and every genre so amazingly. Love the versatility and so happy about the collaboration,” wrote the third user. For the unversed, DJ Snake's album has been released today, ie, November 17.

All about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The band has eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. Former member Woojin left the band in 2019.

Reportedly, the leader Bang Chan personally selected each member to be part of the band before filming the eponymous 2017 reality television show, which is unusual in K-pop, where that authority is usually held by the agency's executives and creative directors. The band released their unofficial debut extended play, Mixtape, in January 2018. They made their official debut in 2018.