/After Mark, Ten to leave SM Entertainment? K-pop idol issues statement

Fans of South Korean boy band NCT are yet to digest the fact that Mark has made his decision of exiting. However, one more announcement has left the fans in shock, as another member Ten will be exiting the agency SM Entertainment. But will he still be part of the boy group? Let's delve in to know more details.

Will Ten still be part of NCT?

Ten has decided to part ways with the agency after his contract expired. As per the report of The Korea Times, SM said that both parties have decided not to renew the contract following in-depth discussions with the artist about his career path. The agency, however, has stated that it plans to coordinate with Ten so he can continue participating in activities with NCT and its subunit WayV.

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Ten addressed his fans by sharing a statement: "Since debuting with NCT U in 2016, the time I was able to meet you through NCT and WayV has been filled with truly precious and happy memories in my life. As time passed and I reached the point of turning 30, I found myself asking new questions about who I am. After much thought, I felt a desire to take on new challenges in a new environment."

He further said, "After many conversations and deep consideration with the members and SM staff, I decided to conclude my exclusive contract with the company. I know this choice was not an easy one, and I understand that the direction of my life could change significantly from here. But I will take responsibility for my decision and move forward doing my best, without regrets."

All about Ten

Ten, aka Chittaphon Leechaiyapornku, is a Thai singer, dancer and rapper based in South Korea and China. He made his debut in NCT in 2016 as part of its sub-unit, NCT U. Since 2019, he has been active mainly as a member of NCT's China-based unit WayV and the South Korean supergroup SuperM.