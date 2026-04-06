/Super Junior Seoul concert mishap: 3 injured after safety fence collapses, SM Entertainment issues statement



Renowned South Korean boy band Super Junior is grabbing headlines as a mishap occurred during their concert in Seoul in which a safety fence collapsed, even prompting an apology from their agency, SM Entertainment. The accident happened during the last of three Seoul concerts held by the group at the KSPO Dome.

SM Entertainment gives update post the incident at Super Junior concert

The accident occurred when member Ryeowook approached the audience while performing an encore song. Fans surged forward, causing the fence in the seating area to collapse. The concert was part of the group's Super Show 10 world tour to mark its 20th anniversary since its debut. Several clips of the accident from the concert have now gone viral.

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Taking to the X handle, the official page of Super Junior shared a statement issued by the agency SM Entertainment and wrote, “Hello, this is SM Entertainment.” We would like to provide an update regarding an incident that occurred during the SUPER JUNIOR 20th Anniversary TOUR <SUPER SHOW 10> SJ - CORE in SEOUL concert on Sunday, April 5. During the final encore performance of the day, safety fences installed collapsed, causing three audience members to fall and sustain injuries. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment. Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions."

“We sincerely apologise to those who were injured and to their families. We will provide full support for their treatment and do our utmost to ensure their complete recovery. As the concert organizer, we deeply acknowledge our responsibility for this incident. We will thoroughly review and reinforce our safety measures and audience management protocols to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future. Once again, we truly apologise to those who were injured and to all audience for the concern and distress caused by this unexpected incident,” the statement concluded.

All about Super Junior

The South Korean boy band is composed of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. Han Geng, Kibum, and Kangin were originally part of the group before departing in 2011, 2015, and 2019, respectively.

The group was formed by the founder of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo-man, in 2005 as a 12-piece group with rotational members, but the concept was abandoned after the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006.