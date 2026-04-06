/'Made me sick to my stomach': Gigi Hadid addresses her and sister Bella's mention in Epstein Files

American model Gigi Hadid addressed her and her sister Bella Hadid's mention in the Epstein files after they were named in a 2015 email exchange between the late financier and an anonymous individual. She responded to one of the social media users when admitted about unfollowing Gigi Hadid.

What did Gigi Hadid say about the Epstein Files?

The model addressed the issue directly about the appearance of her name in the Epstein files, explaining her initial silence and emotional reaction. Responding to one of the users in Instagram, she wrote, "The documents made me sick to my stomach...it was horrible to read someone you've never met speak about you that way, especially in this context."

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She further wrote, “I didn’t comment because I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his, but your comment made me realise maybe it's not clear – and it’s important to let you know – I grew up privileged, yes." But my parents protected me and taught me the value of hard work, the same hard work that got them to this country and gave them careers.”

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"We applied, and my mom brought me herself to meetings with agencies in NYC just before I turned 18, two of which she was signed to in her career—Marylin's and Ford. I probably met w 10 agencies- only Marylin’s, IMG, and (maybe?) one other agency offered me a contract. I signed to IMG in 2012. And I’ve worked hard every moment since. To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email— is disturbing, and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being,” she concluded.

About Gigi Hadid

Born Jelena Noura Hadid to Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, she grew up in Los Angeles and began modelling at age two with Baby Guess. She signed with IMG Models in 2013 and made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014. Gigi Hadid is a renowned American supermodel and television personality, recognized as one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2017.