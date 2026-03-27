/'Oh no. I’m news': Anne Hathaway talks about the viral fall on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set

Twenty years after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural hit, the sequel is already creating the same buzz, only bigger and more chaotic. The shoot quickly turned into a spectacle, showing how intense the spotlight still is.

“I was aware that I was falling, I was aware that I was being photographed,” says Anne Hathaway, recalling a moment when her heel broke mid-scene, and she fell down a few steps while speaking to Harper's Bazaar.

‘’I was also aware that, like, so many people on the crew, their hearts had just jumped up into their throat, so I needed to get up quickly to make sure they knew I was okay,” she recalls.

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She got back up immediately, smiling and reassuring everyone she was okay, but later admitted her first thought was, “Oh no. I’m news.”

Reflecting on returning to the film after two decades, Meryl Streep shared just how overwhelming the experience was this time around, “Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us,” says Streep. “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and in one case kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with crew! Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved."

With massive crowds, constant paparazzi, and unexpected moments on set, the line between the film’s world and real life started to blur.

The movie marks the return of Meryl Streep as the fashion editor Miranda Priestly; Anne Hathaway as the assistant Andy Sachs; Stanley Tucci as Nigel; and Emily Blunt as the ambitious Emily Charlton.