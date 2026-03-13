After almost two decades, Hollywood's cult classic Devil Wears Prada will be returning with the second installment featuring the iconic character of Miranda Priestly. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers have dropped a second teaser offering a sneak peek of a new character, and one Bridgerton star being part of the popular franchise has already sparked fan frenzy.

Who is the Bridgerton star being spotted in the second teaser of Devil Wears Prada? Netizens' reaction to new clip

The newly released clip from the highly anticipated film of 2026 features the reunion of iconic characters Meryl Streep, the fashion editor Miranda Priestly; Anne Hathaway as the assistant Andy Sachs; Stanley Tucci as Nigel; and Emily Blunt as the ambitious Emily Charlton. Apart from these characters, the footage also introduces the first look of Simone Ashley in the sequel.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Super! Definitely have to watch it in theatres. Can't wait!" Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see them back and Simone Ashley!" "I'm so excited! Can't wait", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. It will follow the story of runaway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, who will be battling the decline of print media and will face a power shift, courting her former assistant, Emily Charlton, who will be seen as a high-powered luxury executive controlling vital ad dollars.

All about Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada, which is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, tells the story of a journalist, Andy, a young graduate, who travels to New York. She starts working as an assistant to one of the city's biggest magazine editors, the cynical Miranda Priestly. Helmed by David Frenkel, the film, released in cinemas in 2006, starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt in key roles.