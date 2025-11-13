/The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser out! Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite, film to release on THIS date

They are back! The first teaser of the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now out. If the BTS picture on social media made you curious, the teaser will get you excited and your wait, longer. Miranda Priestly is back to her usual self, but this time, Andrea Sachs seems to have evolved.

In a brief 52-second clip, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly struts in red stilettos through busy corridors and gets into an empty elevator, but unlike the first film, where people walked out of the elevator to make space for Miranda, this time, it's stopped by Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

“Took you long enough,” Miranda growls as Andy smirks and slips on black sunglasses.

About Devil Wears Prada 2

By now, the innumerable BTS photos of the film, while it was being shot in New York, have made it everyone’s feed. The film, which is a sequel to the beloved 2006 film, will follow Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly as she attempts to navigate her career in a world where print journalism is dying. Miranda soon finds herself being faced against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former junior assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group. The tables have somewhat turned where Miranda now is struggling to stay relevant in fast fast-changing digitised world.

About The Devil Wears Prada

The original film followed recent college graduate Andrea Sachs, who joins as a junior assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor of Runway Magazine and is forced to navigate through a high-demand job – one that is considered coveted by many but not her.

The Devil Wears Prada was a critical and commercial hit and grossed $326 million at the worldwide box office.

Watch the teaser of The Devil Wears Prada 2 here:

Cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The original cast, including Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, will reprise their roles in the sequel. So will Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. Kenneth Branagh will play Priestley’s husband in the sequel, with Simone Ashley in an undisclosed role. Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet are also part of the new film. Meanwhile, Patrick Brammall will play Andy’s new love interest. Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, Andy’s boyfriend in the first film, will not be returning to the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release worldwide on May 1, 2026.