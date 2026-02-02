'Gird Your Loins': The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer reunites Miranda, Andy, and Emily to save Runway

The icons are back! Two decades after the world got an insight into the workings of the Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly, its Editor-In-Chief, is back, along with Any Sachs and Emily Charlton. The trailer of Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on Sunday night, and shows Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt returning to play their iconic roles. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, and the trailer just piques our curiosity more.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Miranda Priestly and Runway magazine’s Art Director Nigel Kipling interviewing Any once again. Two decades on, Miranda has obviously forgotten who Andy is, despite being reminded she was one of the ‘Emilys’.

Fate brings them face-to-face with Emily, who is part of a different magazine. It’s a reunion that no one expected, and Miranda still seems to not to remember anyone.

The trailer shows the queens back in the fashionable and wittiest best as they together have to save Runway from shutting shop. Will they be able to do it together?

Watch the trailer here

Internet reacts

The trailer not just brought back memories of the original film that was released in 2006, but also got everyone excited for what’s in store for part 2.

"This is the sequel we've all been waiting for! Can't wait to see this iconic cast back together. The legends return to define an era again," commented an excited fan.

Another fan wrote, "Legendary movie. Took them almost 20 years to finally make a sequel, but honestly, I’m still hyped, especially to see Emily Blunt again."

"I’m seated. The employees at my theatre are telling me to leave and 'it’s not even May yet' but I am simply too seated," wrote another fan.

About The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and is considered one of the significant films of that year. A cult fashion-comedy film, it shows the way fashion magazines run. Meryl Streep played a frosty, strict editor-in-chief of Runway fashion magazine, while Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway played first and second assistants to the editor. The film brilliantly highlighted office dynamics and how the fashion industry functions while focusing on Andy Sachs' journey- from a fresh graduate from journalism school to learning the ropes of the fashion industry, reluctantly, in her first job.