/London shines in style: Best-dressed looks at The Devil Wears Prada 2 London premiere

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to hit theatres on May 1. As the theatrical date draws closer, the star cast is making striking appearances and waving to fans at the premiere events.
As the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 draws closer, the makers are making efforts for a series of premiere events. At the London European premiere and London gala, the red carpet transformed into a live fashion show, with attendees embracing their polished silhouettes, bold tailoring, and statement accessories. Take a look below at some of the standout looks we’ve curated.
Anne Hathaway was seen in a custom navy blue Atelier Versace velvet gown. The actress made a wave with her appealing appearance, which was perfectly apt for the premiere event. It featured a strapless, figure-hugging, floor-length dress made of navy velvet. She paired up black open-toe platform heels with her high-thigh slit.
The Bridgerton star saved her most appealing look for the London premiere. She is seen wearing a vintage pink Thierry Mugler dress. What grabbed attention was that it had pockets in her dress, which made it unique and comfortable attire for such a busy event. Also, her retro-style hairstyle completed her look most aptly.
Emily Blunt knows how to steal the attention. The actress wore a custom-made red two-piece Balenciaga. The dome-shaped bustier and tapered trousers, along with soft waves and glam makeup, gave a complete look and made her be on the list of the best-dressed looks.
At the London Gala, Meryl Streep turned heads, making her way in an oversized sequined ensemble. She completed the look with her signature black sunglasses and a pair of sleek high heels.
On the London Gala red carpet, Hathaway wore a striking custom Louis Vuitton gown. The strapless gown features a black-and-white horizontal stripe, highlighting a precise corseted bodice that transitions into a voluminous, dramatic skirt. She paired it with a matching fabric loose pair of trousers.
In another look, Simone Ashley showcased a unique printed vintage body-con minidress look at the "A Night with Runway" gala in London. The olive green dress features a plunging neckline, thin straps, and sequined animal print on the front. She paired it up with black metallic slingback pumps, a delicate diamond necklace, a matching bracelet, and small hoop earrings.
Alongside the stylish leading ladies, Stanley Tucci arrived in a classic tuxedo designed by Paul Smith. Keeping his look basic and timeless, the actor still managed to capture attention with his striking appearance.
British comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg made a striking appearance at the London European premiere. She opted for a floor-length, shimmering gold satin gown. The dress featured a structured boat-neck bodice along with a softly flared skirt.