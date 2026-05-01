May 2026's theatrical lineup has something for everyone. The fifth month of the year will feature a wide variety of content, including a gripping thriller like Aakhri Sawal and the highly anticipated Raja Shivaji.
As the fifth month of 2026 begins, Bollywood is gearing up to make it a memorable one with a slate of exciting theatrical releases. From Retesih Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji to Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal and the most anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, take a look at the list.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
One of the most iconic films is bringing back the core four in part 2, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release 20 years after the original. Directed by David Frankel, the new film will explore how traditional magazine print is struggling against AI and digital media.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
This is a historical action drama film that explores the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Directed and acted by Riteish Deshmukh, the movie also stars Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Junaid Khan, alongside Sai Pallavi, is going to share the screen in this romantic genre. The narrative falls on Rohan, who wants a single precious day to be with his beloved Meera.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
The action drama film is written and directed by Aditya Kripalani. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa. It follows a retired banker in Frankfurt connecting via virtual acting sessions while navigating his life as a struggling actor in Mumbai.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Sanjay Dutt's political drama thriller is a film that focuses on intense academic and national controversy. It also features Namashi Chakraborthy, Nitu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, and Amit Sadh.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Kapil Sharma is once again coming with his laughter pack opposite Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The family drama revolves around a widowed grandmother's desire to remarry, leading to her family's shocking reaction to it.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
The sequel of the comedy drama is coming, led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is set in Prayagraj and revolves around Prajapati Pandey, who gets into comedy triple trouble after being caught between his wife and his love interests.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the upcoming Hindi romantic drama stars Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles, with Paresh Rawal also appearing in a pivotal role.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Starring Lakshya and Ananya Pandey, this is a romantic drama film. Directed by Vivek Soni, the story revolves around love, passion, and a "tragic" love story set in college days.