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Theatrical releases this month (May 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji, Aakhri Sawal- 9 latest movies hitting cinemas this month

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 01, 2026, 10:17 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 10:17 IST

May 2026's theatrical lineup has something for everyone. The fifth month of the year will feature a wide variety of content, including a gripping thriller like Aakhri Sawal and the highly anticipated Raja Shivaji.

May 2026 Theatrical Releases
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May 2026 Theatrical Releases

As the fifth month of 2026 begins, Bollywood is gearing up to make it a memorable one with a slate of exciting theatrical releases. From Retesih Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji to Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal and the most anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, take a look at the list.

The Devil Wears Prada 2
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The Devil Wears Prada 2

Release Date: May 1, 2026

One of the most iconic films is bringing back the core four in part 2, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release 20 years after the original. Directed by David Frankel, the new film will explore how traditional magazine print is struggling against AI and digital media.

Raja Shivaji
3 / 10
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Raja Shivaji

Release Date: May 1, 2026

This is a historical action drama film that explores the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Directed and acted by Riteish Deshmukh, the movie also stars Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt.

Ek Din
4 / 10
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Ek Din

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Junaid Khan, alongside Sai Pallavi, is going to share the screen in this romantic genre. The narrative falls on Rohan, who wants a single precious day to be with his beloved Meera.

Main Actor Nahin Hoon
5 / 10
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Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Release Date: May 8, 2026

The action drama film is written and directed by Aditya Kripalani. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa. It follows a retired banker in Frankfurt connecting via virtual acting sessions while navigating his life as a struggling actor in Mumbai.

Aakhri Sawal
6 / 10
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Aakhri Sawal

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Sanjay Dutt's political drama thriller is a film that focuses on intense academic and national controversy. It also features Namashi Chakraborthy, Nitu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, and Amit Sadh.

Daadi Ki Shaadi
7 / 10
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Daadi Ki Shaadi

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Kapil Sharma is once again coming with his laughter pack opposite Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The family drama revolves around a widowed grandmother's desire to remarry, leading to her family's shocking reaction to it.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2
8 / 10
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Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Release Date: May 15, 2026

The sequel of the comedy drama is coming, led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is set in Prayagraj and revolves around Prajapati Pandey, who gets into comedy triple trouble after being caught between his wife and his love interests.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main
9 / 10
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Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the upcoming Hindi romantic drama stars Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles, with Paresh Rawal also appearing in a pivotal role.

Chand Mera Dil
10 / 10
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Chand Mera Dil

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Starring Lakshya and Ananya Pandey, this is a romantic drama film. Directed by Vivek Soni, the story revolves around love, passion, and a "tragic" love story set in college days.

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